Delta Work pips Monalee to win Savills Chase at Leopardstown

Jack Kennedy's success followed victory on Roaring Bull in Friday's Paddy Power Steeplechase

Delta Work produced a strong finish to win the Savills Chase at Leopardstown by a head from long-time leader Monalee with 2018 winner Kemboy back in fourth.

Ridden by Jack Kennedy, Delta Work just got up to deny Rachael Blackmore victory on Monalee

It was a huge improvement for Gordon Elliott's six-year-old who could be a contender for the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Ireland's top staying novice last season, Delta Work had disappointed at Down Royal in November.

The 11-2 shot looked set for a place at best turning into the straight as Kennedy, who earlier took the other Grade One feature on Apple's Jade as part of a treble, was asking his mount for everything.

Kemboy (7-4 fav), who had been keen throughout, Road To Respect, Presenting Percy and the outsider Jett all held chances at some stage, but Monalee had seemingly seen them all off in the three-mile feature.

Unfortunately for Blackmore, she lost an iron after the last and kicked the other one free as Delta Work began to close.

There was nothing in it at the line, but Delta Work got the verdict by a head and Road To Respect was third.

The winner was cut from 25 to 10-1 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March by

Apple's Jade rediscovered winning form to win the Frank Ward Memorial Hurdle for a third successive year.

County Meath trainer Elliott's star mare had been well below her best for most of 2019, but there was late confidence in the market that she would return to something like the sparkling form she showed in the first half of last season and she was sent off the 6-4 joint-favourite with Bacardys.

Despite giving ground away by repeatedly jumping out to her right, Jack Kennedy kicked on a mile from home and Killultagh Vic could no longer live with her.

Unowhatimeanharry and Penhill tried to close running to the last, but Apple's Jade had plenty left in reserve to win at the highest level for the 11th time, triumphing by 17 lengths.