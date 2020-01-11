Frodon and Bryony Frost win at Kempton in Silviniaco Conti Chase

Frodon clocked up the 14th win of his career

Frodon and rider Bryony Frost won at Kempton for their first victory together since making history at last year's Cheltenham Festival.

The 5-4 favourite, trained by Paul Nicholls, put in a bold front-running display to land the Silviniaco Conti Chase from runner-up Keeper Hill.

It was the horse's first triumph since claiming the Ryanair Chase.

That victory last March saw Frost become the first female jockey to win a Cheltenham Grade One race over fences.

"You can ride him with your heart on your sleeve because he allows you to. His jumping is just amazing," said Frost.

Assistant trainer Harry Derham said Frodon, who has entries in the Ryanair Chase and Cheltenham Gold Cup, had been treated for ulcers after finishing third in his first two runs of the season.

Frodon kicked on from the last to win by one-and-a-quarter lengths from 14-1 chance Keepers Hill, trained by Warren Greatrex.

Top Notch, sent off the 11-10 favourite in the absence of stablemate Altior, could only finish third for trainer Nicky Henderson.

Kimberlite Candy is now rated around a 25-1 chance for the Grand National at Aintree in April after victory in the Classic Chase at Warwick.

The 9-2 shot, ridden by Richie McLernon for trainer Tom Lacey and owner JP McManus, went one better having finished second over the National fences in the Becher Chase last month.

Captain Chaos ran well at the front for trainer Dan Skelton before finishing second, with Petite Power in third