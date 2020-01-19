Defi Du Seuil beats Un De Sceaux at Ascot

Jockey Barry Geraghty could afford a look behind as Defi Du Seuil went clear of Un De Sceaux

Defi Du Seuil has usurped Altior as Champion Chase favourite after a dominant defeat of Un De Sceaux at Ascot.

The seven-year-old, trained by Philip Hobbs for owner JP McManus, won the Clarence House Chase by two and three quarter lengths.

Defi Du Seuil is now as low as 7-4 with bookmakers for the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham in March.

Ballyandy beat Pentland Hills by a nose in Haydock's Champion Hurdle trial.