Joe Whitaker: Showjumper wins on racing debut at Newcastle

Whitaker won showjumping bronze at the 2006 Junior European Championships

International showjumper Joe Whitaker made a winning debut as a jump jockey as he came from last to first to win a dramatic race at Newcastle.

The 32-year-old is part of the Whitaker equestrian clan and was in the Great Britain team that won the five-star Nations Cup in 2016.

He achieved a lifelong dream by winning aboard Ladronne, a 15-8 favourite, in the handicap hurdle.

Whitaker beat Taras Day by a neck for trainer Tjade Collier's first winner.

"I enjoyed every second of it - and I guarantee we'll be doing it again," said Whitaker, whose uncles John and Michael won medals at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.

He has been riding out at the yard of Grand National-winning trainer Sue Smith since last summer.

Collier's own riding career included a Midlands Grand National success on Himalayan Trail and multiple wins aboard Smith's subsequent Aintree winner Auroras Encore.

"It's a relief - I'm so excited, What a peach of a ride it was," Collier told Sky Sports Racing.