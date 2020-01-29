Grand National: Entries for 2020 race at Aintree

From the section

All 105 entries for the Grand National at Aintree on 4 April - a maximum of 40 horses will line up on the day.

Weights for the race will be announced on 11 February.

Horse, breeding, age, trainer

A Toi Phil (FR) 10 Gary Moore

Acapella Bourgeois (FR) 10 Willie Mullins IRE

Acting Lass (IRE) 9 Harry Fry

Activial (FR) 10 Tom George

Alpha des Obeaux (FR) 10 Gordon Elliott IRE

Ami Desbois (FR) 10 Graeme McPherson

Anibale Fly (FR) 10 Tony Martin IRE

Any Second Now (IRE) 8 Ted Walsh IRE

As de Mee (FR) 10 Paul Nicholls

Aso (FR) 10 Venetia Williams

Atlanta Ablaze 9 Henry Daly

Ballyoptic (IRE) 10 Nigel Twiston-Davies

Beware The Bear (IRE) 10 Nicky Henderson

Borice (FR) 9 Gordon Elliott IRE

Bristol de Mai (FR) 9 Nigel Twiston-Davies

Burrows Saint (FR) 7 Willie Mullins IRE

Cabaret Queen 8 Willie Mullins IRE

Cadmium (FR) 8 Willie Mullins IRE

Champagne Classic (IRE) 9 Gordon Elliott IRE

Chef des Obeaux (FR) 8 Willie Mullins IRE

Chris's Dream (IRE) 8 Henry de Bromhead IRE

Class Conti (FR) 8 Willie Mullins IRE

Cogry 11 Nigel Twiston-Davies

Crievehill (IRE) 8 Nigel Twiston-Davies

Dalko Moriviere (FR) 7 Jerome Larrigade FR

Dallas des Pictons (FR) 7 Gordon Elliott IRE

Death Duty (IRE) 9 Gordon Elliott IRE

Definitly Red (IRE) 11 Brian Ellison

Delta Work (FR) 7 Gordon Elliott IRE

Dingo Dollar (IRE) 8 Alan King

Disco d'Authie (FR) 11 David Cottin FR

Double Shuffle (IRE) 10 Tom George

Dounikos (FR) 9 Gordon Elliott IRE

Dragon d'Estruval (FR) 7 Nicky Henderson

Elegant Escape (IRE) 8 Colin Tizzard

Fingerontheswitch (IRE) 10 Neil Mulholland

Fitzhenry (IRE) 8 Paul Nolan IRE

Flying Angel (IRE) 9 Nigel Twiston-Davies

General Principle (IRE) 11 Gordon Elliott IRE

Give Me A Copper (IRE) 10 Paul Nicholls

Heron Heights (IRE) 11 Henry de Bromhead IRE

Hogan's Height (IRE) 9 Jamie Snowden

Jett (IRE) 9 Jessica Harrington IRE

Joe Farrell (IRE) 11 Rebecca Curtis

Jury Duty (IRE) 9 Gordon Elliott IRE

Kildisart (IRE) 8 Ben Pauling

Kilfilum Cross (IRE) 9 Henry Oliver

Kimberlite Candy (IRE) 8 Tom Lacey

Lake View Lad (IRE) 10 Nick Alexander

Le Breuil (FR) 8 Ben Pauling

Lord du Mesnil (FR) 7 Richard Hobson

Magic of Light (IRE) 9 Jessica Harrington IRE

Mall Dini (IRE) 10 Patrick Kelly IRE

Missed Approach (IRE) 10 Warren Greatrex

Mister Whitaker (IRE) 8 Mick Channon

Monbeg Notorious (IRE) 9 Gordon Elliott IRE

Moonshine Bay (IRE) 7 Jessica Harrington IRE

Native River (IRE) 10 Colin Tizzard

Noble Endeavor (IRE) 11 Gordon Elliott IRE

Now McGinty (IRE) 9 Stuart Edmunds

Ok Corral (IRE) 10 Nicky Henderson

One For Arthur (IRE) 11 Lucinda Russell

Out Sam 11 Gordon Elliott IRE

Outlander (IRE) 12 Richard Spencer

Peregrine Run (IRE) 10 Peter Fahey IRE

Pleasant Company (IRE) 12 Willie Mullins IRE

Poker Party (FR) 8 Henry de Bromhead IRE

Potters Corner (IRE) 10 Christian Williams

Prince of Scars (IRE) 10 Gordon Elliott IRE

Princeton Royale (IRE) 11 Neil King

Ramses de Teillee (FR) 8 David Pipe

Rathlin Rose (IRE) 12 David Pipe

Ravenhill (IRE) 10 Gordon Elliott IRE

Regal Encore (IRE) 12 Anthony Honeyball

Roaring Bull (IRE) 7 Gordon Elliott IRE

Romain de Senam (FR) 8 Paul Nicholls

Saint Xavier (FR) 8 Paul Nicholls

Scoir Mear (IRE) 10 Tom Mullins IRE

Shattered Love (IRE) 9 Gordon Elliott IRE

Singlefarmpayment 10 Tom George

Sizing John 10 Jessica Harrington IRE

Snugsborough Benny (IRE) 10 Liam Cusack IRE

Soupy Soups (IRE) 9 Neil Mulholland

Spider Web (IRE) 9 Tom Mullins IRE

Steely Addition (IRE) 8 Philip Hobbs

Sub Lieutenant (IRE) 11 Henry de Bromhead IRE

Takingrisks (IRE) 11 Nicky Richards

Talkischeap (IRE) 8 Alan King

The Hollow Ginge (IRE) 7 Nigel Twiston-Davies

The Storyteller (IRE) 9 Gordon Elliott IRE

The Young Master 11 Neil Mulholland

Tiger Roll (IRE) 10 Gordon Elliott IRE

Top Ville Ben (IRE) 8 Philip Kirby

Total Recall (IRE) 11 Willie Mullins IRE

Tout Est Permis (FR) 7 Noel Meade IRE

Townshend (GER) 9 Nigel Twiston-Davies

Traffic Fluide (FR) 10 Gary Moore

Valtor (FR) 11 Nicky Henderson

Vieux Lion Rouge (FR) 11 David Pipe

Vintage Clouds (IRE) 10 Trevor HemmingsSue Smith

Voix du Reve (FR) 8 Willie Mullins IRE

Walk In The Mill (FR) 10 Robert Walford

Warriors Tale 11 Paul Nicholls

Yala Enki (FR) 10 Paul Nicholls

Yorkhill (IRE) 10 Willie Mullins IRE