Willie Mullins: Douvan, Klassical Dream and Saldier to miss Cheltenham Festival

Irish trainer Willie Mullins has revealed three of his stable stars will miss next month's Cheltenham Festival.

Champion Hurdle contenders Saldier and Klassical Dream, and Champion Chase entry Douvan are all out of contention, he said in his Racing Post column.

Last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner Klassical Dream is out for the season after a leg infection.

Douvan won the Supreme at the 2015 Festival and then the Arkle Chase a year later.

He could run at the Punchestown Festival, which starts on 28 April, along with Saldier if they recover from setbacks.

Meanwhile, Flinteur Sacre - a brother of former champion chaser Sprinter Sacre is now around a 14-1 chance (from 33-1) for the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham after an impressive win at Kempton for trainer Nicky Henderson.