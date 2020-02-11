Grand National 2020: Tiger Roll given top weight for Aintree race in April

Tiger Roll was the first back-to-back Grand National winner since Red Rum in the 1970s

Tiger Roll will have to carry top weight if he is to become the first horse to win the Grand National three years in a row.

The 2018 and 2019 winner, trained in Ireland by Gordon Elliott, has been given 11st 10lb alongside stablemate Delta Work.

Each contender is allotted a different weight based on their form, as the National is a 'handicap' chase.

The Grand National will take place at Aintree on 4 April.

The next horse in the weights is Bristol De Mai (11st 8lb), trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies.

Other leading contenders include last year's Willie Mullins-trained Irish National winner Burrows Saint (10st 10lb) and Warwick's Classic Chase victor Kimberlite Candy (10st 4lb) owned by JP McManus.

There are currently 105 entries, although a maximum of the 40 highest-rated horses will line up on the day.

Elliott has 18 entries, more than any other trainer, as he chases a record-equalling fourth National, including novice Champagne Classic (10st 6lb) and 2019 Galway Plate victor Borice (10st).

No top weight has won since Red Rum carried 12st to victory in 1974.

Tiger Roll, who last year became the first back-to-back winner of the National since legendary triple victor Red Rum in the 1970s, is owned by Gigginstown House Stud - led by airline boss Michael O'Leary and his brother Eddie.

The O'Learys have suggested he might not run at Aintree if the handicapper is considered to have treated their horse unfairly, although many believe they will not easily turn down a chance at making racing history.

The 10-year-old has not run since last year's National, when he won by two-and-three quarter lengths from the mare Magic Of Light, who at 10st 12lb is 4lb better off this time comparatively with the 2019 victor.

He is expected to have a similar preparation this time, with Sunday's Boyne Hurdle at Navan, followed by the Cross-Country Chase next month where he would be seeking a fifth Cheltenham Festival win.

Handicapper Martin Greenwood said it was arguably the "highest quality Grand National in modern history".

He added: "The race is full of top-class individuals and boasts the winners of races such as the Grand National, Irish National, Welsh National, Cheltenham Gold Cup and much more."