Altior makes winning return at Newbury on 'Super Saturday'

Breaking news

Altior made a winning return with victory in the Game Spirit Chase on 'Super Saturday' at Newbury.

The two-time Queen Mother Champion Chase winner at Cheltenham bounced back after his 19-race winning run was ended by Cyrname at Ascot in November.

Altior, ridden by Nico de Boinville for trainer Nicky Henderson, was sent off the 1-3 favourite.

He jumped the final fence in third place but then sped clear of runner-up Sceau Royal.

"We have still got more improvement to come, His turn of foot from the last was devastating," said De Boinville.

More to follow.

