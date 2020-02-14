Tiger Roll to compete for record third successive Grand National win

Tiger Roll was the first back-to-back Grand National winner since Red Rum in the 1970s

Tiger Roll will attempt to win a record third successive Grand National at Aintree on 4 April, the owner's racing manager has confirmed.

Last year, Tiger Roll become the first back-to-back winner since the legendary Red Rum in the 1970s.

But there were doubts the 10-year-old would compete in 2020 after being given top weight.

"We have decided that Tiger Roll will definitely run in the Grand National," Eddie O'Leary told the Racing Post.

"Provided everything goes OK on his return to action at Navan on Sunday, and in the cross country at Cheltenham next month."

There are 105 entries, although a maximum of the 40 highest-rated horses will line up on the day.

Elliott has 18 entries, more than any other trainer, as he chases a record-equalling fourth National, including novice Champagne Classic (10st 6lb) and 2019 Galway Plate victor Borice (10st).

No top weight has won since Red Rum carried 12st to victory in 1974.

The 2018 and 2019 winner, trained by Gordon Elliott, has been given 11st 10lb, alongside stablemate Delta Work.

He has not run since last year's National, when he won by two and three quarter lengths from mare Magic Of Light, who at 10st 12lb is 4lb better off this time comparatively with the 2019 victor.

Tiger Roll is expected to have a similar preparation this time, with Sunday's Boyne Hurdle at Navan, followed by the Cross-Country Chase next month where he would be seeking a fifth Cheltenham Festival win.

Analysis

BBC horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

I'm not sure this was ever in much doubt, but after the harrumphing about Tiger Roll's weight, it is good to have solid confirmation.

Of course, he may not match Red Rum and achieve Aintree immortality, but it is huge for the event and for the sport that there is even another horse that can have a go.

I keep on saying it, but it is true: you need to be into middle age now to have any sort of image in your mind of Red Rum racing. A modern day Grand National icon would be terrific.