Tiger Roll trainer Gordon Elliott 'thrilled' with Grand National winner's return

Tiger Roll will carry a top weight of 11st 10lb over the 30 fences in the Grand National at Aintree on 4 April

Tiger Roll finished fifth at the Boyne Hurdle in Navan, Ireland, as the two-time Grand National winner made a first appearance over the jumps this season.

He had no alarms over the 2m 5f distance with jockey Keith Donoghue, and came home safely.

The race was won by stable companion Cracking Smart and Davy Russell, who was on board Tiger Roll for his two triumphs at Aintree.

"We're absolutely thrilled with him," said his trainer Gordon Elliott.

"Once he's OK in the morning, it will be all systems go for Cheltenham and then all being well for the Grand National."

It was confirmed by the horse's owner Eddie O'Leary last week that Tiger Roll will go for a third successive National triumph on 4 April, but the 10-year-old will carry top weight in the race.

Only the legendary Red Rum has won the race three times, as well as being the last horse to win the race carrying top weight.

"He ran better than I expected," Elliott added. "I was very, very worried about the ground. I had a walk on it and was worried about his fitness. I thought it was a positive run."

Analysis

BBC horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

What a terrific return to action by Tiger Roll after so long off course.

The main thing that those around him wanted was to get his seasonal show smoothly on the road, and they probably got more than they expected. He moved notably strongly at the rear of the field, jumping his hurdles really smartly, and around the second last looked like he might win, before tiring late on.

This remarkable horse now has historic assignments at the Cheltenham Festival and, of course, at Aintree, and this will not have put off anyone.