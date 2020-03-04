Cheltenham Festival 2020: Race schedule and BBC radio coverage times
-
|Cheltenham Festival
|Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Dates: 10-13 March First race: 13:30 GMT
|Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, plus text commentary, racecards and reports on the BBC Sport website and app.
The best British and Irish-trained horses head to Cheltenham Racecourse for the 2020 Cheltenham Festival from 10-13 March.
BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 live sports extra will bring you commentary, including coverage of the Cheltenham Gold Cup at 15:30 GMT on the final day.
There will also be live text commentaries every day on the BBC Sport website and app.
Al Boum Photo, who secured a first Cheltenham Gold Cup victory for owner Willie Mullins last year, will bid to defend his title this year.
You can follow the latest news, text updates and expert analysis on the BBC Sport website, mobile app and social media accounts.
Full race schedule and BBC coverage
(All times GMT and subject to change. Distances in miles, furlongs and yards)
Tuesday, 10 March - Champion Day
13:30 - Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle 2m 87y
14:10 - Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase 1m 7f 199y
14:50 - Ultima Handicap Chase 3m 1f
15:30 - Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy 2m 87y
16:10 - Close Brothers Hurdle (Registered As The David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle) 2m 3f 200y
16:50 - Northern Trust Company Novices' Handicap Chase 2m 4f 44y
17:30 - National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Riders' Novices' Chase 3m 5f 201y
BBC coverage
13:15-18:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Wednesday, 11 March - Ladies' Day
13:30 - Ballymore Novices' Hurdle 2m 5f
14:10 - RSA Insurance Novices' Chase 3m 80y
14:50 - Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle 2m 5f
15:30 - Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase 1m 7f 199y
16:10 - Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase 3m 6f
16:50 - Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle 2m 87y
17:30 - Weatherbys Champion Bumper
BBC coverage
13:15-18:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Thursday, 12 March - St Patrick's Day
13:30 - Marsh Novices' Chase 2m 3f 168y
14:10 - Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle 2m 7f 213y
14:50 - Ryanair Chase 2m 4f 127y
15:30 - Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle 2m 7f 213y
16:10 - Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase 2m 4f 127y
16:50 - Daylesford Mares' Novices' Hurdle 2m 179y
17:30 - Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Riders' Handicap Chase 3m 2f
BBC coverage
13:15-18:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Friday, 13 March - Gold Cup
13:30 - JCB Triumph Hurdle 2m 179y
14:10 - Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle 2m 179y
14:50 - Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle 2m 7f 213y
15:30 - Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase 3m 2f 70y
16:10 - St. James's Place Foxhunter Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase 3m 2f 70y
16:50 - Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase 2m 62y
17:30 - Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle 2m 4f 56y
BBC coverage
13:00-16:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live
13.15-18:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
