Grand National winning jockey Leighton Aspell announces retirement at 43

Aspell rode in seven Grand Nationals, also winning the Welsh National twice and the Hennessy Gold Cup

Former Grand National-winning jockey Leighton Aspell has announced his retirement at the age of 43.

Aspell won the coveted Aintree race on two occasions with 25-1 shots, firstly with Pineau De Re in 2014 and then Many Clouds the following year.

"It's been a great journey and I've been a very lucky boy," said the Irishman, who retired in 2007 only to return two years later.

He will bow out with two rides at Fontwell Park on Sunday.

Analysis

Cornelius Lysaght, BBC horse racing correspondent

This retirement leaves a notable gap in the jump jockey ranks - partly because of his sheer longevity, partly because he's been a lynchpin of the changing room throughout that time, and, most famously, because he's that rarity - the winner of successive Grand Nationals, and on different horses.

He's been exceptionally strong during a race, particularly in a finish, and has gained a reputation for being in the right place at the right time and for making few mistakes. He did retire for a couple of years before but insists this time it's for good.