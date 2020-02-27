Grand National: Entries for 2020 race at Aintree
All 89 remaining entries for the Grand National at Aintree on 4 April - a maximum of the 40 top-rated horses will line up on the day.
Number, horse, breeding, age ,weight, trainer
1 Tiger Roll (IRE) 10 11-10 Gordon Elliott IRE
2 Bristol de Mai (FR) 9 11-08 Nigel Twiston-Davies
3 Anibale Fly (FR) 10 11-02 Tony Martin IRE
4 Aso (FR) 10 11-02 Venetia Williams
5 Elegant Escape (IRE) 8 11-02 Colin Tizzard
6 Top Ville Ben (IRE) 8 11-02 Philip Kirby
7 Beware The Bear (IRE) 10 11-00 Nicky Henderson
8 Alpha des Obeaux (FR) 10 10-13 Gordon Elliott IRE
9 Jett (IRE) 9 10-13 159 Jessica Harrington IRE
10 Peregrine Run (IRE) 10 10-13 Peter Fahey IRE
11 Total Recall (IRE)11 10-13 Willie Mullins IRE
12 Magic of Light (IRE) 9 10-12 Jessica Harrington IRE
13 The Storyteller (IRE) 9 10-12 Gordon Elliott IRE
14 Ballyoptic (IRE) 10 10-11 Nigel Twiston-Davies
15 Talkischeap (IRE) 8 10-11 Alan King
16 Yala Enki (FR) 10 10-11Paul Nicholls
17 Burrows Saint (FR) 7 10-10 Willie Mullins IRE
18 Definitly Red (IRE) 11 10-10 Brian Ellison
19 Ok Corral (IRE) 10 10-09 Nicky Henderson
20 Sub Lieutenant (IRE) 11 10-09 Henry de Bromhead IRE
21 Tout Est Permis (FR) 7 10-09 Noel Meade IRE
22 Crievehill (IRE) 8 10-08 Nigel Twiston-Davies
23 Jury Duty (IRE) 9 10-08 Gordon Elliott IRE
24 Lake View Lad (IRE) 10 10-08 Nick Alexander
25 Vintage Clouds (IRE) 10 10-08 Sue Smith
26 Pleasant Company (IRE) 12 10-07Willie Mullins IRE
27 Acapella Bourgeois (FR) 10 10-06 Willie Mullins IRE
28 Any Second Now (IRE) 8 10-06 Ted Walsh IRE
29 Potters Corner (IRE) 10 10-06 Christian Williams
30 Shattered Love (IRE) 9 10-06 Gordon Elliott IRE
31 Death Duty (IRE) 9 10-05 Gordon Elliott IRE
32 Dounikos (FR) 9 10-05 Gordon Elliott IRE
33 Kildisart (IRE) 8 10-05 Ben Pauling
34 Ramses de Teillee (FR) 8 10-05 David Pipe
35 Double Shuffle (IRE) 9 10-04 Tom George
36 Kimberlite Candy (IRE) 8 10-04 Tom Lacey
37 Saint Xavier (FR) 8 10-04 Paul Nicholls
38 Valtor (FR) 11 10-04 Nicky Henderson
39 Walk In The Mill (FR) 10 10-04 Robert Walford
40 Warriors Tale 11 10-04 Paul Nicholls
41 Chef des Obeaux (FR) 8 10-03 Willie Mullins IRE
42 Class Conti (FR) 8 10-03 149 Willie Mullins IRE
43 Traffic Fluide (FR) 10 10-03 Gary Moore
44 One For Arthur (IRE) 11 10-02 Lucinda Russell
45 Romain de Senam (FR) 8 10-02 Paul Nicholls
46 Snugsborough Benny (IRE) 10 10-02 Liam Cusack IRE
47 Dallas des Pictons (FR) 7 10-01 Gordon Elliott IRE
48 Give Me A Copper (IRE) 10 10-01 Paul Nicholls
49 Lord du Mesnil (FR) 7 10-01 Richard Hobson
50 Now McGinty (IRE) 9 10-01 Stuart Edmunds
51 Poker Party (FR) 8 10-01 Henry de Bromhead IRE
52 Takingrisks (IRE) 11 10-01 Nicky Richards
53 Borice (FR) 9 10-00 Gordon Elliott IRE
54 Hogan's Height (IRE) 9 10-00 Jamie Snowden
55 Regal Encore (IRE) 12 10-00 Anthony Honeyball
56 Activial (FR) 10 9-13 Tom George
57 Atlanta Ablaze 9 9-13 Henry Daly
58 Cabaret Queen 8 9-13 Willie Mullins IRE
59 Dalko Moriviere (FR) 7 9-13 Jerome Larrigade FR
60 Dragon d'Estruval (FR) 7 9-13 Nicky Henderson
61 Le Breuil (FR) 8 9-13 Ben Pauling
62 Outlander (IRE) 12 9-13 Richard Spencer
63 A Toi Phil (FR) 10 9-12 Gary Moore
64 Cogry 11 9-12 Nigel Twiston-Davies
65 Dingo Dollar (IRE) 8 9-12 Alan King
66 Flying Angel (IRE) 9 9-12 Nigel Twiston-Davies
67 The Hollow Ginge (IRE) 7 9-12 Nigel Twiston-Davies
68 The Young Master 11 9-12 Neil Mulholland
69 Mall Dini (IRE) 10 9-11 Patrick Kelly IRE
70 Monbeg Notorious (IRE) 9 9-11 Gordon Elliott IRE
71 Fitzhenry (IRE) 8 9-10 Paul Nolan IRE
72 Joe Farrell (IRE) 11 9-10 Rebecca Curtis
73 Ravenhill (IRE) 10 9-10 Gordon Elliott IRE
74 Roaring Bull (IRE) 7 9-10 Gordon Elliott IRE
75 Townshend (GER) 9 9-10 Nigel Twiston-Davies
76 Vieux Lion Rouge (FR) 11 9-10 David Pipe
77 Ami Desbois (FR) 10 9-09 Graeme McPherson
78 Moonshine Bay (IRE) 7 9-08 Jessica Harrington IRE
79 Out Sam 11 9-08 Gordon Elliott IRE
80 Fingerontheswitch (IRE) 10 9-07 Neil Mulholland
81 Singlefarmpayment 10 9-07 Tom George
82 Kilfilum Cross (IRE) 9 9-06 Henry Oliver
83 Soupy Soups (IRE) 9 9-06 Neil Mulholland
84 General Principle (IRE) 11 9-05 Gordon Elliott IRE
85 Spider Web (IRE) 9 9-05 Tom Mullins IRE
86 Scoir Mear (IRE) 10 8-12 Tom Mullins IRE
87 Rathlin Rose (IRE) 12 8-10 David Pipe
88 Disco d'Authie (FR) 11 8-07 David Cottin FR
89 Prince of Scars (IRE) 10 8-07 Gordon Elliott IRE