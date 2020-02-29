Saudi Cup: Favourite Maximum Security wins world's richest horse race

The Saudi Cup takes place a month before the Dubai World Cup, which for many years was the world's richest race

Maximum Security, ridden by Luis Saez, took the $20m (£15.5m) prize in the inaugural Saudi Cup in Riyadh.

The US-trained 6-5 favourite stormed to the front with half a furlong remaining of the world's most valuable race.

Another American runner Midnight Bisou came second with a stunning finish and Benbatl claimed third on the line.

Maximum Security previously made headlines when controversially disqualified after winning the Kentucky Derby in May 2019.

There was a crowd of about 10,000 at King Abdulaziz Racecourse to witness what was an epic first running of the nine-furlong race on a dirt track.

Maximum Security had won two Grade One races since the Kentucky Derby and put in a gutsy display to make up for that disappointment.

"He came here and showed he is the best," said winning jockey Saez. "This is amazing, I can't tell you how it feels.

"When we broke [from the stalls] he didn't grab the bridle like he used to, but that was OK - when we came into the stretch he wanted to win, he wanted to fight."

A redemptive victory looked unlikely for much of the contest as Pegasus World Cup winner Mucho Gusto travelled strongly.

He took a few lengths out of the field before beginning to wander under Irad Ortiz Jr close to home, eventually finishing fourth.

Seven races were run earlier in the day, with prizes worth another $9.2m (£7.2m).