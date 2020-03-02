Horse racing whip rules: New limits in summer Racing League

The whip consultation is due to be completed by October

Jockeys will be restricted in their use of the whip as part of a new televised summer team horse racing competition.

Riders will be able to carry a whip but only use it for safety and correction purposes, and not for encouragement as is commonplace in most races.

The Racing League will involve six Flat race meetings on consecutive Thursday evenings in July and August.

It will offer a guaranteed prize money pool of £1.8m, with each of the 36 races worth £50,000.

Details of the initiative were confirmed after it was announced in February that British racing is to carry out a widespread consultation on use of the whip.

It also comes as 20-time champion jump jockey AP McCoy called for winners to be disqualified if riders breach the existing whip rules.

The Racing League fixtures, which have been sanctioned by the British Horseracing Authority, will be held from 16 July this year at four racecourses - Doncaster, Lingfield, Newcastle and Windsor.

Twelve teams, each with two to four jockeys, three trainers and a squad of 30 horses will compete in handicap races between five and 12 furlongs for horses with an official rating of 0-90. The races will be broadcast by Sky Racing.

What are the whip rules?

New guidelines were introduced in 2011 limiting the amount of times the whip can be used in a race to seven on the Flat and eight over jumps.

Since then, the number of rule breaches annually by jockeys has fallen by about 40% from a total of more than 1,000 a year.

Racing insiders point to research that shows modern air-cushioned whips do not hurt horses, although concede there is a perception issue over their use.

But some highly competitive races such as the Cheltenham Gold Cup have seen winning riders given subsequent bans for breaching the regulations.

Champion jockey Richard Johnson won the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup on Native River after an epic duel with runner-up Might Bite. But Johnson was punished for misuse of the whip during the showpiece race - and was given a seven-day ban and a fine of £6,550.

The issue of whip use is divisive in racing, with some calling for its name to be changed to deter negative connotations, while supporters insist it is an integral part of competition.

McCoy, who retired in 2015, believes the whip should be allowed but as a deterrent, winning jockeys should be disqualified if they breach the rules.

"I think they need to get on the front foot on it," McCoy told Sky.

"If you break the rules, the horse should be thrown out because it will only happen a few times after that."

Such a move would be controversial - with a potential impact on betting and integrity - as jockeys would effectively be punished for trying too hard.

But former jockey Charlie Poste believes it would concentrate the minds of riders.

"It wouldn't be something that would go on and on again. It is the one hard and fast way that would stop whip breaches," he said.

What is the Racing League?

The new project is the brainchild of Championship Horse Racing, led by former Swindon Town FC chairman Jeremy Wray.

It is a revamped version of The Series, which had agreements in place with Ayr, Epsom, Goodwood, Haydock, Leopardstown, Newbury, Newmarket and Sandown racecourses before postponing those plans last summer.

The Racing League will see jockeys obliged to carry the whip purely for safety and correction purposes under BHA 'hands and heels' conditions, which have been used in a series for apprentice jockeys.

A Racing League spokesperson said the format would "bring increased levels of innovation, fan engagement and accessibility to British horse racing."

The format