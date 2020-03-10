Cheltenham Festival: Epatante dominates to win Champion Hurdle

Epantante took the lead at the last hurdle and went on to win by three lengths

The favourite Epatante gave owner JP McManus a birthday to remember with victory in the Champion Hurdle on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.

Barry Geraghty had the 2-1 shot, trained by Nicky Henderson, well-placed throughout.

After jumping the last strongly, the six-year-old mare ran on up the hill to beat Sharjah into second.

It is an eighth win in the race for Henderson.

The win for Epatante came on the day McManus, one of the biggest figures in the sport, celebrates his 69th birthday.

Last year she disappointed when she finished well down the field in the Mares Novices' Hurdle but two wins at Newbury and in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton left her at the top of the betting market coming into the Festival.

