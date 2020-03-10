Cheltenham Festival: Tiger Roll bids for treble & intriguing Champion Chase

Defi du Seuil has dominated the division in Britain this season

An intriguing Champion Chase and Tiger Roll seeking another triumph are among the highlights at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday.

The two-mile feature race has lost some of its shine with the withdrawal of 2018 and 2019 winner Altior.

But a meeting between Defi Du Seuil and Chacun Pour Soi is still keenly anticipated on Ladies' Day.

Two-time Grand National winner Tiger Roll will look to land a fifth Festival triumph in the Cross Country Chase.

Who will be champion?

Altior's bid for a hat-trick in the Queen Mother Champion Chase was scuppered on Tuesday when he failed to recover in time from lameness.

It leaves Defi Du Seuil, trained by Philip Hobbs, and the Willie Mullins runner Chacun Pour Soi as the clear favourites.

Defi Du Seuil, the mount of Barry Geraghty, has won twice at the Festival before, while his main rival is running at the Gloucestershire track for the first time.

Geraghty, fresh from victory in Tuesday's Champion Hurdle on another JP McManus-owned horse, Epatante, will be bidding for an outright record sixth win in the Champion Chase.

Chacun Pour Soi did, however, gain the upper hand when the pair met last year at Punchestown.

Mullins will be hoping for the same again this time as he looks to fill in the one major gap on his Cheltenham CV.

"He beat Defi Du Seuil at Punchestown last year. It will be Chacun's first run at Cheltenham so we don't know how he's going to handle it, but it shouldn't be a worry," said jockey Paul Townend.

Last year's runner-up Politologue, plus Dynamite Dollars, Sceau Royal and Bun Doran, complete the field.

Tiger on a roll?

Tiger Roll on the gallops at Cheltenham earlier this week

There will be few more popular winners than Tiger Roll if the Gordon Elliott-trained star can land a third successive Cross Country Chase.

The 10-year-old also won the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2014 and the National Hunt Chase three years later.

Victory here would keep the diminutive horse on track for an attempt to win next month's Grand National at Aintree for an unprecedented third consecutive time.

Opposition on Wednesday includes French challenger Easysland and the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Might Bite.

Wednesday schedule

13:30 - Ballymore Novices' Hurdle 2m 5f

14:10 - RSA Insurance Novices' Chase 3m 80y

14:50 - Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle 2m 5f

15:30 - Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase 1m 7f 199y

16:10 - Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase 3m 6f

16:50 - Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle 2m 87y

17:30 - Weatherbys Champion Bumper