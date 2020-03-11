Cheltenham Festival: Tiger Roll remains on track for Aintree despite defeat

Tiger Roll finished well behind Easysland at Prestbury Park

Tiger Roll remains on course to bid for an unprecedented third successive Grand National win at Aintree next month despite defeat at the Cheltenham Festival.

The 8-11 favourite was well beaten into second by French challenger Easysland in the Cross Country Chase.

"I'm delighted with Tiger Roll as the soft ground was against him," trainer Gordon Elliott said.

"That will put him right and I'm happy going to Aintree."

Bookmakers lengthened Tiger Roll's odds slightly for the National on Saturday, 4 April to a general price of around 6-1.

Tiger Roll was seeking to win the Cross Country Chase for the third year running and take his tally of career Cheltenham Festival victories to five.

But the 3-1 chance Easysland, ridden by Jonathan Plouganou for trainer David Cottin, relished the ground and track to run out a convincing 17-length winner after jumping neatly over 32 obstacles.

Tiger Roll was 18 lengths ahead of stablemate Out Sam in third.

Easysland was the fourth winner of the day for owner JP McManus following earlier victories for Envoi Allen, Champ and Dame De Compagnie.

Tiger Roll was ridden by Keith Donoghue, who dismounted at the finish and the horse was taken back to the stable without entering the winner's enclosure.

"He's 100%, just tired after the race," Elliott said.

"We are obviously disappointed that we didn't win, but I said before the race that the ground was a big worry.

"Once he is OK in the morning, that is all I care about."

Donoghue said: "He ran a cracker. The heavy ground just caught him out.

"He has run his heart out and just ran into a better horse on the day."