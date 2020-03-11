Cheltenham Festival: Frodon and Paisley Park bid for repeat successes

Bryony Frost and Frodon (left), plus Paisley Park and his owner Andrew Gemmell, produced two of the 2019 Festival's biggest stories

Cheltenham Festival day three - BBC coverage Live text on the BBC Sport website from 13:00 GMT. Live radio commentary between 13:15 and 17:45 on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, with coverage on 5 Live between 15:15 and 15:45.

Frodon and Paisley Park go for repeat victories at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday, a year on from the meeting's 'Golden Hour'.

Bryony Frost became the first female jockey to win a Grade One race over fences at the meeting when claiming the Ryanair Chase aboard Frodon.

And in the following race, there were more emotional scenes as Paisley Park landed the Stayers' Hurdle.

His owner Andrew Gemmell is blind but a keen sports fan.

Paisley Park is clear favourite to follow up but A Plus Tard and Min head the Ryanair Chase betting with Frodon around a 5-1 chance.

Another touch for Frost?

Her landmark triumph and enthusiastic post-race reaction helped Frost and Frodon onto the newspaper front pages last year.

"He's got his day, he's Pegasus," she said of her mount, trained by Paul Nicholls.

In a column for BBC Sport, the jockey admitted watching the race back at least 30 times in the days afterwards.

Frodon was disappointing at the start of this season but was later found to be suffering from ulcers and won last time out at Kempton.

Nicholls will be hoping for further Grade One glory after claiming a Champion Chase 1-2 on Wednesday with Politologue and Dynamite Dollars - his first Cheltenham runners of the week.

But strong opposition will come from A Plus Tard, the mount of Rachael Blackmore for trainer Henry de Bromhead, who was a runaway winner of a novices' handicap chase at last year's Festival.

Perfect prep for Paisley Park

Paisley Park will be looking for an eighth consecutive victory as he bids to retain his Stayers' Hurdle crown.

The eight-year-old warmed up with a second successive victory in the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham for jockey Aidan Coleman and trainer Emma Lavelle.

Owner Gemmell has been blind since birth but has a passion for racing and follows the course commentary.

Cleeve Hurdle runner-up Summerville Boy opposes again, while Emitom is highly rated by trainer Warren Greatrex.

City Island, who beat RSA Chase winner Champ in last year's Ballymore, is another interesting contender.

The veteran Faugheen would be a popular winner of the opening Marsh Chase, although at 12 age could be against him.

Thursday schedule

13:30 - Marsh Novices' Chase 2m 3f 168y

14:10 - Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle 2m 7f 213y

14:50 - Ryanair Chase 2m 4f 127y

15:30 - Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle 2m 7f 213y

16:10 - Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase 2m 4f 127y

16:50 - Daylesford Mares' Novices' Hurdle 2m 179y

17:30 - Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Riders' Handicap Chase 3m 2f