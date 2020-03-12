Cheltenham Festival: 50-1 Lisnagar wins Stayers' Hurdle

Lisnagar Oscar had finished third behind Paisley Park at Cheltenham in January

The 50-1 shot Lisnagar Oscar caused the biggest shock of this year's Cheltenham Festival with victory in the Stayers' Hurdle on day three.

Ridden by Adam Wedge, who claimed his first Festival winner, Lisnagar Oscar finished two lengths clear of Ronald Pump (20-1), with Bacardys (33-1) third.

Paisley Park, the 4-6 favourite and last year's winner who has been in superb form this season, was never in contention after falling off the pace with three hurdles to go.

Apple's Jade had set a decent gallop and opened up a big led until she came back to the field after the third-last flight.

The runners bunched up, with several horses in with a chance two out, but Lisnagar Oscar took the lead in the run-in to the last to claim victory for Rebecca Curtis.

Wedge said: "Unbelievable, it's fantastic. The little horse has tried his heart out.

"I couldn't believe it when I hit the front. I was just praying he'd keep galloping. He fought like a little lion up that hill."

Min had never previously won at the Cheltenham Festival

Marvellous Min

Earlier, 2-1 shot Min, ridden by Paul Townend, won the Ryanair Chase after leading for most of the race.

Saint Calvados (16-1) and Gavin Sheehan mounted a late challenge to finish second, while 7-4 favourite A Plus Tard was third.

Last year's winner Frodon and Bryony Frost finished well down the field in fourth.

It was a second victory of the week for trainer Willie Mullins and his 67th in total at the Festival, going some way to making amends for Min's disappointing fifth-place finish in last year's Queen Mother Champion Chase.

"It was a good performance from Min and he likes to race from the front," said Mullins.

"We got the tactics wrong on him last year and it didn't work out. We changed things up this year and learnt our lesson. Here he is now back at the top table.

"Watching him jump today, he was just fantastic through the air and, when he needed a jump, he got them. He put the others under pressure."