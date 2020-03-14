Cheltenham Festival: Goshen jockey Jamie Moore 'so sorry' after dramatic fall

Moore was crestfallen after becoming unseated on runaway leader Goshen

Jockey Jamie Moore has told of his heartache after being unseated from leader Goshen in a last-flight drama on Cheltenham Gold Cup day.

Moore looked certain to win the Triumph Hurdle on the hot favourite, trained by his father Gary, before he was catapulted out of the saddle.

The crestfallen rider was consoled by 20-time champion jump jockey AP McCoy as he returned to the weighing room.

"From the bottom of my heart I'm so sorry," Moore wrote on Twitter.

"To everyone I let down I really am sorry, it's been so tough to take but it's happened."

Meanwhile, horse racing has continued in England despite the coronavirus pandemic, with special hand sanitiser stations in place at racecourses.

Saturday's big race, the Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter, was won by the Paul Nicholls-trained Truckers Lodge, partnered by Lorcan Williams.

At Cheltenham on Friday, Goshen was well clear of his rivals when he clipped the final hurdle and sent Moore flying - to gasps from the 68,000 crowd - with Burning Victory going on to win the race for trainer Nicholls.

"Thank you to all the messages about Goshen yesterday, who was running like something not normal," wrote Moore, adding: "I hope he gets to show how special he is. Thanks."

Goshen is 6-1 second favourite behind this year's victor Epatante (4-1) to win the 2021 Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.