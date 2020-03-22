Dubai World Cup: One of the world's richest horse races is postponed over the coronavirus pandemic

Thunder Snow won the 2019 Dubai World Cup by a nose

The Dubai World Cup, one of the world's richest horse races, has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's meeting had been set to take place on Saturday 28 March at Meydan Racecourse, behind closed doors.

Race organisers said it was off "to safeguard the health of all participants".

It was due to be the 25th edition of the fixture, which has total prize money of $35m (£30m) including $12m (£10.3) in the feature race.

In 2019, Thunder Snow became the first horse to win the Dubai World Cup twice when he retained his title after a photo finish with Gronkowski.