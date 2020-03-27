BHA stand down staff for '£1m monthly saving'

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) will stand down the majority of its 260 staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 200 people will benefit from the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme at British horse racing's governing body,

In addition, all remaining staff - including board members - are taking pay cuts.

The BHA says the move will save the industry about £1m per month - a third of its usual operating costs.

Those being stood down from their current roles include all race day staff.

All horseracing in Great Britain is currently suspended until the end of April.

In a statement, BHA chair Annamarie Phelps said: “We will ensure that racing is ready to resume from 1 May onwards, if it proves possible to do so."

A 'resumption of racing workstream' has been set up with any restart likely to be phased, almost certainly behind closed doors to begin with, and flat racing - rather than jumps - to lessen any need for emergency services.

On Thursday, the BHA announced the consultation into the use of whips by jockeys during races had been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.