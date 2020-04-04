Shadow sports minister says there are 'serious questions' over why Cheltenham went ahead

Extra hygiene measures were introduced, including hand sanitisers, at Cheltenham Racecourse

There are "serious questions" about why the Cheltenham Festival went ahead last month during the coronavirus outbreak, says the shadow sports minister.

There were 251,684 racegoers in attendance across the four days of the Festival, while 68,500 watched the Cheltenham Gold Cup on 13 March.

Catherine West told BBC Sport it was "worrying to hear several Cheltenham racegoers have contracted Covid-19".

The event took place just days before the government banned mass gatherings.

"Serious questions need to be asked about whether it was appropriate to have a mass gathering of tens of thousands of people whilst the rest of Europe were enacting social distancing and banning mass gatherings," West, who is Labour MP for Hornsey and Wood Green, added.

A number of high-profile attendees have reported symptoms - including West Brom's Charlie Austin,comedian Lee Mack and Gold Cup-winning jockey Andrew Thornton.

Cheltenham organisers introduced special hygiene measures for the four-day meeting, including extra hand-washing stations, and say they had followed clear guidance from the government and science experts.

Other sporting events also took place the same week with Premier League and Champions League matches played, as well as rugby at Twickenham and Murrayfield.