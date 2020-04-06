Brian Hughes wins champion jockey title from Richard Johnson

Brian Hughes won 141 races this season

Brian Hughes has been confirmed as jump racing's champion jockey for the first time, taking the title from four-time winner Richard Johnson.

Hughes, 34, was successful in 141 races during the season that ended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, while Johnson was runner-up with 122.

Jonjo O'Neill junior, with 61 wins, is top conditional rider.

Nicky Henderson won the trainers' championship for the sixth time, with JP McManus the leading racehorse owner.

Hughes is the first champion other than Johnson or AP McCoy since Richard Dunwoody 25 years ago and the first northern-based winner since Jonjo O'Neill senior in 1980.

Johnson had been champion since first winning the title in 2016 after finishing runner-up 16 times to 20-time winner McCoy.

All Flat racing has been suspended by the British Horseracing Authority until at least 1 May, while there will be no jump racing before July.

Analysis

This is a deserved reward for Brian Hughes who works so hard that, famously, he 'rode out' on the gallops before his wedding.

Industry as well as talent has been a hallmark of the top rider on jump racing's Northern circuit, who wouldn't think twice about squeezing in a day trip to, say, Exeter between a couple of fixtures closer to home.

I recall meeting him when walking the course before racing at Ayr, and he was busy reeling off form and analysis of every runner. Homework, a great work ethic and great skills have seen him defeat Richard Johnson.