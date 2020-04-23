Australian jockey Luke Tarrant banned for headbutting rider and breaching Covid-19 rules

Tarrant pleaded guilty to a misconduct charge and is banned until 22 October

An Australian jockey has been given a six-month ban after headbutting a rival rider and breaching social distancing rules.

Luke Tarrant injured Larry Cassidy during an altercation after a race at Doomben.

Racing in Australia has continued during the coronavirus pandemic, behind closed doors and with strict protocols.

A stewards' report said Tarrant's helmet "made contact with the nose" of Cassidy and caused him an injury.

The statement from officials at the Brisbane track said they took into account "significant contact to jockey Cassidy and the breach of Covid-19 social distancing protocols, and the potential for his actions to have an adverse effect on the racing industry".

Tarrant pleaded guilty to misconduct, which started out as a verbal altercation with Cassidy in the vicinity of the weighing scales area after the ninth race.