French horse racing set to resume on Monday at ParisLongchamp

Last year's French Derby winner Sottsass could run on Monday

Racing in France is set to resume on Monday behind closed doors as a restart to action in Britain edges nearer.

The sport has been suspended in both jurisdictions since 17 March but police have given permission for racing to take place at ParisLongchamp.

Edouard de Rothschild, president of governing body France Galop, said the authorisation was "very good news".

British racing is planning for a resumption this month, including 16 Group races on successive weekends.

Action can start within a week of any go-ahead from the government, British Horseracing Authority chief executive Nick Rust has told BBC Sport.

Racing has continued without spectators, and with social-distancing protocols, at some tracks in the United States, Australia and Hong Kong.

Last year's French Derby winner Sottsass is set to run on Monday in Paris for the first time since finishing third behind Waldgeist and Enable in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October.

The unbeaten Victor Ludorum, favourite for the French 2,000 Guineas, could be among other runners at the meeting.

"We have had some strong support from the ministers in charge of racing - the ministers for finance and agriculture so it was more a question of local areas allowing us to proceed," said France Galop chief executive Olivier Delloye.

"We have explained in close detail how we will race behind closed doors and we have had positive feedback from them."