Guineas earmarked for first weekend of horse racing's return in June

Pinatubo is favourite for the 2,000 Guineas after six successive wins - by a total of 24 lengths - last year

British horse racing chiefs are planning top-level action soon after the sport returns with the season's opening two Classics pencilled in for the first weekend in June.

Racing has been suspended in Great Britain since 17 March because of the coronavirus crisis, but it is hoped the action can resume behind closed doors on 1 June if given government approval.

Under a provisional programme, the 2,000 Guineas would take place on Saturday 6 June, with the 1,000 Guineas a day later.

The major early races would be open to international contenders, although details of any quarantine arrangements have yet to be announced.

Royal Ascot remains on the calendar for 16 to 20 June, but the meeting's exact schedule is likely to change and the Queen is not expected to attend for the first time in her 68-year reign.

"There will be some changes to the order of races at Royal Ascot, which will be confirmed as soon as possible," said a British Horseracing Authority spokesperson.

The Government announced on Monday that professional sport will not be held in England until 1 June at the earliest, forcing the British Horseracing Authority to adjust its plans.

It had hoped to run several high-profile races during the final two weekends of May.

Now race planners are drawing up a new timetable, with details on social distancing and safety protocols still to be ironed out.

The unbeaten Pinatubo, officially rated higher than the legendary Frankel as a juvenile, is clear favourite for the 2,000 Guineas, which had originally been scheduled for the first weekend in May.

But the Godolphin-owned colt, trained by Charlie Appleby, now seems certain to head into the race, like other leading contenders, without a previous outing this year.

Epsom would host both the Derby and the Oaks, for three-year-olds, on Saturday 4 July, with the Eclipse Stakes being moved back 24 hours and only open to horses aged four or older.

"We must emphasise that this provisional plan may still need to be adjusted according to when and under what circumstances racing is safely able to recommence," added the BHA spokesperson.

Major races planned for first week of June

(Race name, distance, age group, type, usual venues - racecourses for this year have yet to be confirmed)

Wednesday 3 June or Thursday 4 June

Classic Trial (10f, 3yo, Group 3, Sandown)

Snowdrop (8f, 3+, Listed, Kempton)

Pavilion (6f, 3, Group 3, Ascot)

Friday 5 June

Abernant (6f, 3+, Group 3, Newmarket)

Brigadier Gerard (10f, 4+, Group 3, Sandown)

Paradise (8f, 3+, Listed, Ascot)

Lingfield Oaks Trial (11½f, 3, Listed, Lingfield)

Lingfield Derby Trial (11½f, 3, Listed, Lingfield)

Coronation Cup (12f, 4+, Group 1, Epsom)

Saturday 6 June

2,000 Guineas (8f, 3, Group 1, Newmarket)

Dahlia (10f, 4+, Group 2, Newmarket)

Palace House (5f, 3+, Group 3, Newmarket)

Sagaro (16f, 4+, Group 3, Sandown)

Newmarket (10f, 3, Listed, Newmarket)

Sunday 7 June

1,000 Guineas (8f, 3, Group 1, Newmarket)

Pretty Polly (10f, 3, Listed, Newmarket)

Buckhounds (12f, 4+, Listed, Ascot)

Cecil Frail (6f, 3+, Listed, Haydock)

Spring Trophy (7f, 3+, Group 3, Haydock)

Pinnacle (12f, 4+, Group 3, Haydock)