Newcastle racecourse will host the first fixture under plans for British horse racing's return behind closed doors next month.

If a return to action is approved by the government, the first meeting would be held on 1 June.

Racing in Britain has been suspended since 17 March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The British Horseracing Authority is proposing a total of 18 meetings in the first eight days after it resumes.

Details of safety and social distancing protocols are being finalised.

Flat racing's first two Classics, the 2,000 Guineas and 1,000 Guineas, would be held at Newmarket on 6 and 7 June.