Horse racing set to return on Monday with meeting in Newcastle

Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Horse racing at Wetherby
Fixtures last took place on 17 March at Wetherby behind closed doors

Newcastle will be the first British racecourse to host fixtures when racing resumes, pending "official confirmation from the UK Government", on Monday.

Racing in Britain has been suspended since 17 March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said "the long break is nearly over" and that it was "counting down the hours to the return of racing".

An eight-race fixture is planned for Newcastle's all-weather track.

The BHA has proposed a total of 18 meetings in the first eight days once the season resumes.

Flat racing's first two Classics, the 2,000 Guineas and 1,000 Guineas, are scheduled to be held at Newmarket on 6 and 7 June.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

  • Children horse riding

    How to get into horse riding, whether you want to work with horses at the stables or become a fully fledged jockey.

  • William Fox-Pitt

    Latest updates and video from the world of equestrian sports