Newcastle's all-weather track was bathed in sunshine for racing's return

Zodiakos created history as the first winner on British horse racing's resumption after a 76-day break because of coronavirus.

The Welcome Back British Racing Handicap, staged behind closed doors in Newcastle, was the first since the UK government cleared the sport to resume.

Jockeys wore masks while strict hygiene and social distancing protocols were in place as Zodiakos won a thrilling race.

"That has blown away the cobwebs," said winning jockey Jimmy Sullivan.

Zodiakos, a 22-1 shot trained by Roger Fell, edged out stablemate Al Ozzdi in a tight finish.

"In this heat today, riding in the mask, it is very warm and after pulling up, I pulled it down a little just to get a few breaths in," added Sullivan.

"It wasn't too bad, though, it's manageable and it's the sort of thing that in a week you won't even notice it."

The Newcastle meeting features a 10-race card with a maximum of 12 runners in each race.

Those attending had to complete a three-stage screening process, including medical checks before departure and on arrival.

"It was hard work from about three and a half furlongs out but he galloped well and Roger had him spot on," added Sullivan.

"The ground is very hard and it played to his strengths at the end. Al Ozzdi got past me but in the last 100 yards my horse's stamina kicked in."