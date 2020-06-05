Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Quadrilateral won all three of her races as a two-year-old in 2019

Quadrilateral is the headline name among 15 final declarations for the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday.

The Roger Charlton-trained filly - the daughter of Frankel - has won all three races in her fledging career and will be ridden by 20-year-old Jason Watson.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to owner Khalid Abdullah, said the horse had grown stronger since her last race.

"I've not seen that much of her for obvious reasons but everything suggests she's in good nick," he said.

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy rides the Jessica Harrington-trained Millisle, like Quadrilateral a Group One winner already at Newmarket following victory in last year's Cheveley Park Stakes.

Aidan O'Brien has won three of the last four 1,000 Guineas but this year relies solely on Love after not declaring Peaceful and So Wonderful at the final stage.

John Gosden and Frankie Dettori team up with Shimmering while Summer Romance was one place behind Millisle when they met at Salisbury and will bid to reverse that result for Charlie Appleby.

Runners and riders

1 Boomer (Richard Kingscote)

2 Cloak Of Spirits (Andrea Atzeni)

3 Final Song (Pat Cosgrave)

4 Graceful Magic (Charles Bishop)

5 Les Hogues (Cieren Fallon)

6 Love (Ryan Moore)

7 Millisle (Oisin Murphy)

8 Quadrilateral (Jason Watson)

9 Raffle Prize (Mickael Barzalona)

10 Romsey (Tom Marquand)

11 Rose Of Kildare (Joe Fanning)

12 Shimmering (Frankie Dettori)

13 Summer Romance (William Buick)

14 Under The Stars (PJ McDonald)