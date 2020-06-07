Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Love (right) produced a commanding performance to take the 1,000 Guineas

Trainer Aidan O'Brien claimed the 1,000 Guineas for the fourth time in five years as Love won the second British Classic of the year at Newmarket.

The 4-1 shot charged through the centre to finish four and a quarter lengths clear of 12-1 chance Cloak of Spirits.

Unbeaten 11-4 favourite Quadrilateral, daughter of the iconic Frankel, finished third.

Love, O'Brien's sole entry, secured the Irishman's sixth 1,000 Guineas and 36th British Classic.

O'Brien took three of the five Classics last year and, after finishing second with Wichita in Saturday's 2,000 Guineas, his filly was in sublime form on another overcast day in Suffolk, where the going was good.

Celebrating a fourth 1,000 Guineas, jockey Ryan Moore said: "She's a very uncomplicated filly and we've always thought a lot of her. She was in control of the race from a long way out."

Quadrilateral won a Group One over the same course and distance on her last outing, when Love was a length and three quarters back in third.

Ridden by 20-year-old Jason Watson, Quadrilateral could not find a finishing burst on the inside as she was beaten into third by a head.

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy, who won the 2,000 Guineas on Kameko, rode 4-1 shot Millisle, trained by Jessica Harrington.

Millisle won the Group One Cheveley Park over six furlongs at Newmarket last time out in September was 10 lengths adrift in seventh.

Frankie Dettori's mount Shimmering, owned by Lord Lloyd-Webber and a winner over a mile at Lingfield in December with Robert Havlin on board, finished 10th.