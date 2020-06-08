Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Aidan O'Brien's Year of the Tiger was dismounted by jockey Seamus Heffernan before having to be put down

Aidan O'Brien's Year of the Tiger suffered a fatal injury on Tuesday at Leopardstown after the trainer's earlier four wins at the meeting.

Year of the Tiger's death came after Tom Hogan's multiple Group 1 winner Gordon Lord Byron passed away suddenly on Tuesday morning following gallops.

After O'Brien's earlier four wins, Year of the Tiger went into the Trial stakes as a 6-5 favourite.

However, the colt was pulled up by Seamus Heffernan and then was put down.

The Galileo colt's problem became apparent in the straight as Heffernan dismounted before the horse's sad end came following veterinary examinations.

Earlier O'Brien wins at cumulative odds of 907-1

After O'Brien's 1,000 Guineas triumph at Newmarket on Sunday as Love won the English classic and two further wins in Irish racing's return at Naas on Monday, Year of the Tiger's demise emphasised the fickle nature of the sport.

O'Brien's four opening wins in Tuesday's behind closed doors meeting came at cumulative odds of 907-1 as Ennistymon, Love Locket, Tiger Moth and Cormorant all clinched victories.

Heffernan was on board Ennistymon in the opening maiden before guiding Love Locket to victory in the Group 3 Fillies Trial.

Tiger Moth, ridden by Wayne Lordan, pipped Heffernan's Dawn Patrol in the following maiden as Ballydoyle horses filled the first four positions before O'Brien saddled the top three in the Derrinstown Derby Trial as Padraig Beggy's steered Cormorant to a 12-1 success.

In the Trial Stakes where Year of the Tiger suffered his fatal injury, Jim Bolger's Ten Year Ticket took victory with Kevin Manning on board.

The Rock Of Gibraltar colt did not make his debut until October last year, winning at the Curragh, and more could be heard of him this season.

Gordon Lord Byron earned Group 1 wins all over the world

Gordon Lord Byron's death

Gordon Lord Byron's death on the gallops on Tuesday morning was a shock for Irish racing fans after being one of the fairytale stories in the sport in recent years.

The globetrotting gelding won Group 1 races in France, Britain and Australia started by the Prix de la Foret at Longchamp under William Buick in 2012.

Johnny Murtagh guided him to victory in the Sprint Cup at Haydock the following year and the golden run continued in 2014 in the George Ryder Stakes at Rosehill, where he triumphed with Craig Williams in the saddle.

In addition to those victories, Hogan's 12-year-old won the 2014 British Champions Sprint at Ascot and was also twice second in the Sprint Cup and Foret.

His last run came at Dundalk in December and in total he won 16 of his 108 races - earning not far short of £2million in prize money.

"He did a great piece of work at the Curragh last Thursday and he was in great form - real happy in himself," said trainer Hogan.

"We were upset immediately after it happening. Looking at it now though, we're just delighted to have been part of the story."