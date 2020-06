Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Kew Gardens was set to be the main challenger to Stradivarius in the Gold Cup

Second favourite Kew Gardens has been ruled out of next week's Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien said he "wasn't 100% happy" with the five-year-old on Friday.

Stradivarius, the mount of Frankie Dettori, is clear favourite to win Thursday's big race for a third consecutive year.

The five-day meeting, which is taking place behind closed doors, starts on Tuesday, 16 June.