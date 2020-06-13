Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Horse racing resumed in Britain on 1 June after 76 days away

Jockey Cieren Fallon helped claim a slice of history at Newbury on Saturday as his mount Intercessor triumphed at odds of 200-1.

Fallon, the son of retired six-time champion rider Kieren, edged out the even-money favourite Naswaary by a head in the 4.10 novice race.

It is believed to be the joint longest-priced winner in British flat racing history.

The last 200-1 victor was Dandy Flame at Wolverhampton in July 2016.

Intercessor, trained in Gloucestershire by John Gallagher, underwent a gelding operation after his only previous run when he finished sixth, 26 lengths behind the winner.

The longest-priced winner in British racing history was Equinoctial, returned at a starting price of 250-1 when winning over hurdles at Kelso in November 1990.