Peaceful rarely looked troubled in a wonderfully controlled performance

Trainer Aidan O'Brien defended his Irish 1,000 Guineas title as Peaceful romped to an impressive victory at the Curragh.

The 3-1 shot saw off the field, including bookies favourite Albigna, with ease to secure a ninth 1,000 Guineas win for O'Brien.

O'Brien's other runner So Wonderful took third while Donnacha O'Brien, son of Aidan, saw his three-year-old mare Fancy Blue claim second as Albigna finished a distant sixth.

With three furlongs remaining Peaceful hit the front having sat behind early leader Valeria Messalina, before extending the lead to surge home with plenty to spare.

By contrast the heavily fancied Albigna endured a difficult race and never looked to be in the mix as trainer Jessica Harrington sought her second 1,000 Guineas triumph.

"I was very impressed, her homework has been solid," winning jockey Seamie Heffernan, in his four 1,000 Guineas win, told Racing TV.

"I did fancy her, but I fancy a lot of horses and they don't win.

"Some horses work way better than what they do at the track, but she did what she was showing us at home."

"I have got myself beaten plenty trying to be clever, so take the complications out of it.

"I was confident and from four (furlongs) down I started stepping up the pace, and whoever was coming to get me had to make up three lengths."