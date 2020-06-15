Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Social distancing rules will apply at this year's very different Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot 2020 Dates: 16-20 June First race: 13:15 BST from 16-19 June and 12:40 BST on Saturday Coverage: Live radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app (coverage on Radio 5 Live on Saturday).

For the first time in her 68-year-old reign the Queen will not attend Royal Ascot, which starts on Tuesday.

With the meeting taking place behind closed doors because of coronavirus, the 94-year-old Queen will have to join thousands of race fans in following the five-day meeting from home.

There's an expanded schedule this year featuring eight Group One races, with the week's main attraction being the Gold Cup on Thursday, which is also Ladies' Day, plus three Group One races on a packed Saturday.

Racing starts at 13:15 BST on the first four days and at 12:40 BST on Saturday - and you can follow live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from Tuesday to Friday and on Radio 5 Live on Saturday.

There will be a daily live text commentary, racecards, results and reports on the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Full schedule, results and racecards

(All times BST, distances in miles and furlongs):

Tuesday 16 June

13:15: Buckingham Palace Stakes Handicap (Class Two) 7f

13:50: Queen Anne Stakes (Group One) 1m

14:25: Ribblesdale Stakes (Group Two) 1m 4f

15:00: King Edward VII Stakes (Group Two) 1m 4f

15:35: King's Stand Stakes (Group One) 5f

16:10: Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group Two) 1m

16:40: Ascot Stakes Handicap (Class Two) 2m 4f

BBC coverage: Listen to full race commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 14:55-16:20

Wednesday

13:15: The Silver Royal Hunt Cup Handicap (Class Two) 1m

13:50: The Hampton Court Stakes (Group Three) 1m 2f

14:25: The King George V Stakes Handicap (Class 2) 1m 4f

15:00: The Prince of Wales' Stakes (Group One) 1m 2f

15:35: The Royal Hunt Cup (Class Two) 1m

16:10: The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 5f

16:40: The Copper Horse Stakes Handicap (Class 2) 1m 6f

BBC coverage: Listen to full race commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 14:55-16:20

Thursday

Frankie Dettori and Stradivarius will go for a hat-trick of Royal Ascot Gold Cups on Thursday

13:15: The Golden Gates Stakes Handicap (Class Two) 10f

13:50: The Wolferton Stakes (Listed) 1m 2f

14:25: The Jersey Takes (Group Three) 7f

15:00: The Chesham Stakes (Listed) 7f

15:35: The Gold Cup (Group One) 2m4f

16:10: The Britannia Stakes Handicap (Class Two) 1m

16:40: The Sandringham Stakes Handicap (Class Two) 1m

BBC coverage: Listen to full race commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 14:55-16:20

Friday

13:15: The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes Handicap (Class Two) 5f

13:50: The Albany Stakes (Group Three) 6f

14:25: The Norfolk Stakes (Group Two) 5f

15:00: The Hardwicke Stakes (Group Two) 1m 4f

15:35: The Commonwealth Cup (Group One) 6f

16:10: The Queen's Vase (Group Two) 1m 6f

16:40: The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes Handicap (Class Two) 1m 4f

BBC coverage: Listen to full race commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 14:55-16:20

Saturday

12:40: The Silver Wokingham Stakes Handicap (Class Two) 6f

13:15: The Queen Mary Stakes (Group Two) 5f

13:50: The Coventry Stakes (Group Two) 6f

14:25: The Coronation Stakes (Group One) old mile

15:00: The St James' Palace Stakes (Group One) old mile

15:35: The Diamond Jubilee Stakes (Group One) 6f

16:10: The Wokingham Stakes Heritage Handicap (Class Two) 6f

16:40: The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Class Two) 2m 6f

BBC coverage: Live commentary of the key races on BBC Radio 5 Live