Golden Horde and Adam Kirby held off Kimari and Frankie Dettori to win the Commonwealth Cup on day four of Royal Ascot.

The 5-1 winner had enjoyed a successful campaign last year as a two-year-old and showed he had progressed well.

He went to the fore from the start of the six furlong sprint and looked strong after that.

American-trained Kimari moved up to challenge but Golden Horde had more left in reserve.

Earlier, Dettori had claimed his 70th Royal Ascot victory when Fanny Logan came from last to first for a decisive victory in the Hardwicke Stakes.

