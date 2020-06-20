Royal Ascot: 150-1 outsider Nando Parrado claims historic win

Nando Parrado wins at Royal Ascot
Nando Parrado won by a length under jockey Adam Kirby

History was made at Royal Ascot as 150-1 outsider Nando Parrado became the meeting's biggest-priced winner.

Trained by Clive Cox, the horse was guided to victory by jockey Adam Kirby in the Coventry Stakes.

"The price was a shock. He is a proper horse and we loved him from the start," Cox said.

The previous record was held by 100-1 shots Fox Chapel, who won the 1990 Britannia Stakes, and 2008 Windsor Castle victor Flashmans Papers.

