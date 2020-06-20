Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Alpine Star was making her seasonal debut and relished the step up to a mile,

Frankie Dettori landed a 150-1 treble to finish Royal Ascot on a high as the leading rider.

It started with Campanelle (9-2) in the Queen Mary Stakes before Alpine Star (9-2) took the Coronation Stakes.

The treble was completed with a second Group One win of the day thanks to Palace Pier (4-1) for John Gosden in the St James's Palace Stakes.

It saw the 49-year-old move onto 73 Royal Ascot winners - the same mark as the late Pat Eddery.

"To equal Pat Eddery's record is special," Dettori said.

"I sat next to him for 15 years, he was one of my heroes, his nickname was God so it gives me great satisfaction."

But Dettori was denied in the day's third Group One when Kevin Stott took the Diamond Jubilee Stakes on Hello Youmzain for his biggest career win.

It was the first part of a memorable day for Stott who won the following race, the Wokingham Stakes, on Hey Jonesy, trained, like Hello Youmzain by Kevin Ryan.

And there was history made as 150-1 outsider Nando Parrado, ridden by Adam Kirby and trained by Clive Cox, became the meeting's biggest-priced winner in the Coventry Stakes

Dettori's treble charge kicked off when the inexperienced Campanelle gave American trainer Wesley Ward his fourth win in the Queen Mary, holding off the challenge of Sacred to score by three-quarters of a length.

The daughter of Kodiac, who only made her debut at Gulfstream Park at the end of May, turned in a thoroughly professional performance to lift the Group Two dash for two-year-old fillies over five furlongs.

Speaking from his Keeneland base, Ward said: "We were narrowly beaten last year and we've had some near misses this year, so we needed that.

"The owners are big supporters of mine, they obviously had Lady Aurelia with me, and with Frankie, who rode such a brilliant race - it's great.

"My assistant has done a great job, I've such a great team, and words can't describe how I feel right now - it means more given this is not a normal year.

"I had such high expectations for this filly and she came through. To win the biggest race of its kind shows how good she is."

Trained by Jessica Harrington, Alpine Star's four-and-a half-length win in the Coronation Stakes gave Dettori a complete set of Ascot Group One wins - 30 years after his first Royal meeting winner.

"Now I can say I have really conquered Ascot completely now," he said afterwards. "It's a big tick in one of my boxes. I'm delighted for all people concerned."