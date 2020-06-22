Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Irish trainer Emmet Mullins has received a three-month racecourse ban after flouting coronavirus protocols.

He was fined €5,000 by the Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board for entering Leopardstown Racecourse on 14 June having been already refused access.

Mullins, a nephew of champion jumps trainer Willie, has accepted he made a serious error of judgement.

The 30-year-old, who trains in County Carlow, did not have the appropriate barcode needed to gain access.

He was told by the health-screening station at the track that he could not enter, but he still entered Leopardstown despite two warnings.