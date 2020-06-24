Aidan O'Brien: Santiago among six for trainer in Irish Derby; Mogul heads Epsom hopes

By Frank KeoghBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Santiago won the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot under Ryan Moore
Santiago won the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot under Ryan Moore

Record-breaking trainer Aidan O'Brien plans to run six horses in this weekend's Irish Derby.

And he could saddle the same number in the Derby at Epsom a week later, where Mogul and Russian Emperor are among intended runners.

Royal Ascot winner Santiago heads his contenders as O'Brien seeks a 14th triumph in the Irish Derby.

The race takes place behind closed doors at the Curragh on Saturday evening at 19:15 BST.

A week later, the trainer seeks an eighth victory in the Derby at Epsom.

O'Brien's intended runners

Irish Derby, Curragh, 27 June: Arthur's Kingdom, Santiago, Order Of Australia, Iberia, Dawn Patrol, Tiger Moth

The Derby, Epsom, 4 July: Amhran Na Bhfiann, Russian Emperor, Mogul, Vatican City, Mythical, Armory (*possible)

French Derby, Chantilly, 5 July: Fort Myers, Armory (*if not running at Epsom)

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

  • Children horse riding

    How to get into horse riding, whether you want to work with horses at the stables or become a fully fledged jockey.

  • William Fox-Pitt

    Latest updates and video from the world of equestrian sports