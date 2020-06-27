Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Russian Emperor beat First Receiver to win at Royal Ascot

Aidan O'Brien has seven of the 17 entries as he seeks a record eighth triumph in the Derby at Epsom.

The Irish trainer has Mogul, Russian Emperor and Vatican City among his contenders to tackle home hopes English King and Kameko on Saturday.

He is set to saddle Love and Peaceful on the same day in the Oaks, where opponents include Frankly Darling.

A bumper weekend of racing action sees the return of Enable in the Coral-Eclipse Stakes at Sandown on Sunday.

Rivals could include Coronation Cup victor Ghaiyyath and Royal Ascot winner Lord North.

Frankie Dettori will ride Enable, having partnered Derby favourite English King and Oaks second favourite Frankly Darling on Saturday.

O'Brien's Derby squad is completed by Amhran Na Bhfiann, Armory, Mythical and Serpentine, although Armory and Mythical are also entered in Sunday's French Derby.

He has decided not to run Santiago seven days after winning the Irish Derby, while Ennistymon and Passion complete his four-strong team in the Oaks, which has a total of 11 entries.

The Oaks and the Derby at Epsom - two of British racing's five Classics - are taking place behind closed doors and on the same day for the first time.

Three miles of fencing are being erected around the track, where public rights of way will be suspended for the day.

But racehorse owners - two per horse initially - will be able to start attending race meetings in England from Saturday in a "safe and risk-managed way", under plans agreed by the Racecourse Association, the Racehorse Owners Association and the British Horseracing Authority.

Weekend entries

Oaks, Epsom, Saturday, 15:40 BST: Bharani Star, Dubai Love, Ennistymon, Frankly Darling, Gold Wand, Love, Oriental Mystique, Passion, Peaceful, Queen Daenerys, Tiempo Vuela.

Derby, Epsom, Saturday, 16:55: Amhran Na Bhfiann, Armory, Emissary, English King, Gold Maze, Highland Chief, Kameko, Khalifa Set, Max Vega, Mogul, Mohican Heights, Mythical, Pyledriver, Russian Emperor, Serpentine, Vatican City, Worthily.

Eclipse, Sandown, Sunday, 15:35: Bangkok, Deirdre, Enable, Ghaiyyath, Japan, Lord North, Magic Wand, Regal Reality.