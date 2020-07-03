Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

The Derby is everything for us - Dettori

Investec Derby Venue: Epsom Racecourse Date: Saturday 4 July Times: 15:40 BST Oaks, 16:55 Derby Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Sport website

Derby Day. A carnival of colour. Punters, picnics and pomp. Double deckers lining the home straight. More than 100,000 people splayed across the downs.

This time it's different. No spectators or dress code. A three-mile fence, twice the distance of the big race itself, circling the course to keep people out,

The 2020 Derby at Epsom is the Covid-19 Derby. One of Britain's great sporting occasions, going ahead behind closed doors amid face masks and temperature checks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Different, but the same. For the 25th time, racing's greatest showman will ride in the big race. There may be no Queen, but Frankie Dettori's mount English king is among the favourites.

Dettori in his 50th year one of a plethora of plots and storylines as the Derby and the fillies' Classic, the Oaks, take place on the same day for the same time...

Bjorn on the fourth of July?

You get one shot at the Derby. Limited to three-year-old horses only, it is the benchmark for future generations of thoroughbreds.

This year's line-up of 16 runners will include five sons and two grandsons of super stallion Galileo, the 2001 Derby winner,

It's a rollercoaster ride on turf, rising uphill to the equivalent height of Nelson's Column, sweeping left sharply and round Tattenham corner before a big descent with cambers across the track.

Bjorn Nielsen, owner of English King, grew up in Epsom and has opted for the experience of Dettori in pursuit of his lifelong dream.

Derby dream for the Baldings

Dettori was born five months before the great Mill Reef, trained by Ian Balding, became one of the famous Derby victors.

Balding's son

Sister Clare

Balding, 47, was not born and his television presenter sister Clare was just four months old when their father Ian triumphed at Epsom with the great Mill Reef.

"The lure of competing in the Derby, more than any other race, and winning it one day is what guides me and my team.

"It is the Holy Grail of horse racing."

King Aidan the eighth?

First run in 1780, the race could see a new landmark on Saturday with Irish trainer

"

But, having been leading jockey at Royal Ascot last month, he said he will not retire while he is still in high demand.

Epsom snaphots

Weather:

Derby debuts: Harry Bentley (Max Vega), Ben Curtis (Highland Chief), David Egan (Gold Maze), Martin Harley (Worthily) and Tom Marquand (Khalifa Sat) are riding in the race for the first time.

Magnificent Seven:

Derby runners and riders

Racecard number, draw, name, trainer, jockey

1 (5) Amhran Na Bhfiann (Aidan O'Brien/William Buick)

2 (4) Emissary (Hugo Palmer/Jim Crowley)

3 (1) English King (Ed Walker/Frankie Dettori)

4 (16) Gold Maze (Jessica Harrington/David Egan)

5 (13) Highland Chief (Paul and Oliver Cole/Ben Curtis)

6 (11) Kameko (Andrew Balding/Oisin Murphy)

7 (14) Khalifa Sat (Andrew Balding/Tom Marquand)

8 (7) Max Vega (Ralph Beckett/Harry Bentley)

9 (2) Mogul (Aidan O'Brien/Ryan Moore)

10 (15) Mohican Heights (David Simcock/Andrea Atzeni)

11 (10) Mythical (Aidan O'Brien/James Doyle)

12 (3) Pyledriver (William Muir/Martin Dwyer)

13 (6) Russian Emperor (Aidan O'Brien/Seamie Heffernan)

14 (12) Serpentine (Aidan O'Brien/Emmet McNamara)

15 (8) Vatican City (Aidan O'Brien/Padraig Beggy)

16 (9) Worthily (John Gosden/Martin Harley)

Approximate odds: 9-4 English King, 4-1 Kameko, 5-1 Mogul, 7-1 Russian Emperor, 9-1 Vatican City, 14-1 Highland Chief, Pyledriver, 20-1 Mohican Heights, 25-1 bar