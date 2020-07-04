Epsom Oaks: Love wins Classic for Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien

Love triumphed at an Epsom meeting held without spectators

Love was a convincing nine-length winner of the Oaks at Epsom for jockey Ryan Moore and trainer Aidan O'Brien.

The 1,000 Guineas winner completed a Classic double from stablemate Ennistymon, with Frankly Darling third.

"I think this filly is very special. She was very impressive," said Moore of the 11-10 favourite, who is O'Brien's eighth winner of the Oaks.

The Oaks and the Derby (16:55 BST) are taking place behind closed doors and on the same day for the first time.

