Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Ghaiyyath (left) powers to the line ahead of Frankie Dettori and Enable (right) and Ryan Moore on Japan

Charlie Appleby's 9-4 shot Ghaiyyath, ridden by William Buick, overshadowed favourite Enable to win the Group One Coral-Eclipse Stakes at Sandown.

The five-year-old made the running and held on to win from even money favourite and defending champion Enable, ridden by Frankie Dettori.

It was Enable's first outing since being beaten in pursuit of a third Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October.

She challenged late on but Ghaiyyath won by two and a quarter lengths.

Japan [6-1], trained by Aidan O'Brien, who won both the Derby and Oaks at Epsom on Saturday, was a head further back in third.

It was another notable win for Ghaiyyath, who claimed the first British Group One race of the season with victory in the Coronation Cup at Newmarket last month.

And it was a welcome 45th birthday present for Appleby, who won the race with Buick on Hawkbill in 2016.

Buick's bold approach on good ground in the Surrey sunshine was fully justified as he took to the outside rail and recorded his third victory in the showpiece race over a mile and two furlongs.

"He's got a huge cruising speed and he knows how to use it," the jockey said.

"We were obviously concerned about Enable, but it was her first run of the season and I'm sure she'll improve.

"He's a joy to ride and a very, very good horse. As a five-year-old he's mature physically and mentally - he's becoming the finished article.

"I think a mile and a quarter will be his optimum trip - he's very fast. Sometimes when you ride him over a mile and a half you're always worried the last furlong is going to be a long one, but he keeps going."

Earlier, Newmarket trainer John Gosden captured the French Derby for the first time as 15-2 shot Mishriff triumphed at Chantilly.

Spanish jockey Ioritz Mendizabal manoeuvred the colt through a congested centre of the field to win by one and three quarter lengths.

On good to soft ground, 21-1 chance The Summit was second, a neck ahead of Godolphin's 2-1 favourite Victor Ludorum.

O'Brien was seventh and 15th respectively with Order of Australia and Fort Myers.

O'Brien's son Donnacha, 21, claimed his first Classic as a trainer as Fancy Blue took the French Oaks.