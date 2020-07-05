Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Heffernan earned a fourth Irish Derby triumph last weekend

Seamie Heffernan has been handed a 22-day ban for his use of the whip on the Aidan O'Brien-trained Order Of Australia in Sunday's French Derby.

After Heffernan's mount finished seventh, the stewards ruled he had exceeded the five-stroke limit that exists in France by six strokes.

Heffernan was already due to sit out 14 days of action because of quarantine rules on his return to Ireland.

"My horse was going to go over the rail," said Heffernan, 47.

"I had white paint all around my boot but those are the rules and that's the way it was.

"He was on the rail and going to hang in over the rail and I thought he was going through it, so I was using my stick for safety reasons but the rules are what they are.

"I'm very disappointed and very sorry it happened, but there you go.

"Twenty two days is what they gave me, but there's a lot worse things going on in the world," said Heffernan, who clinched his fourth Irish Derby triumph last weekend on O'Brien's Santiago.

Heffernan, who acknowledged that it "probably looked bad", appears to have ruled out launching an appeal.

"I don't see any reason for appealing, I wouldn't like to be trying to override their authority, they have the authority to make the decision and whether it was right or wrong, it was made."

Heffernan also rode in the Prix de Diane, finishing a close third on Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Peaceful, as O'Brien's son Donnacha landed a first training Classic success as Fancy Blue took victory.