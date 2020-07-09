Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Kelly after winning at the Cheltenham Festival on Coo Star Sivola

Lizzie Kelly, the first woman to ride a Grade One winner over jumps in Britain, is halting her career as a jockey to start a family.

Kelly, 27, has announced she is expecting her first child with husband Ed and is unlikely to return competitively to the saddle.

"I will not be returning to the weighing room this season and in all likelihood not at all," she said.

She made history with a Grade One win on Tea For Two at Kempton in 2015.

Kelly followed up with another top-level victory on the same horse at Aintree's 2017 Grand National meeting, the month after becoming the first woman to ride in the Cheltenham Gold Cup for 33 years.

Victories at the Cheltenham Festival came aboard Coo Star Sivola and Siruh Du Lac.

Kelly, who has been a pundit for BBC Radio 5 live at Cheltenham and Aintree, plans to stay involved in racing and has a new bloodstock business with her husband.

"I hope to continue working within the racing media, something I've always enjoyed and am passionate about," she said.

"I'll really miss race riding but won't miss those saunas. It's been a dream. Thanks to all."