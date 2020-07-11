Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Trainer Roger Teal (left) and jockey Cieren Fallon (right) celebrate Oxted's win in the July Cup

Cieren Fallon, the son of retired six-time champion jockey Kieren, won the July Cup at Newmarket aboard Oxted for trainer Roger Teal.

It was the biggest win so far of the 21-year-old's career in a race his father never won.

Frankie Dettori - who needs the July Cup for a full house of big Group One victories in Britain - was second on Sceptical.

It was a first top-level win for Fallon junior and Lambourn trainer Teal.

Pre-race favourite Golden Horde (2-1), finished third, as Khaadem came fourth.

An emotional Fallon said he was "speechless" after claiming victory.

"I can't put it into words," Fallon told ITV. "I was just a passenger on a very good horse and Mr Teal has done an incredible job."